BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.