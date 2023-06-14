Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for about 1.6% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Up 2.1 %

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

