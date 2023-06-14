Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 2,189,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,511,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock worth $4,223,800. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

