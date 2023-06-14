BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Saputo Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE SAP opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.95. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.70 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

About Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

