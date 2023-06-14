BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 102.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 268,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 116.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 158,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,066,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,565,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

