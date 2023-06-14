BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.
NTST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.