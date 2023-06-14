BNP Paribas Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

