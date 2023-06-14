Bobak R. Azamian Sells 3,100 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,971,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 96,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

