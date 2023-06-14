BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

