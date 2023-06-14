Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.
Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BXP stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Insider Activity
In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.