Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.