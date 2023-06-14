Bradley John Nattrass Acquires 28,416 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) CEO Bradley John Nattrass bought 28,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley John Nattrass bought 60,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in urban-gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in urban-gro by 68.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in urban-gro by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

