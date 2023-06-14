Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Braskem by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

