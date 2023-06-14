Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

