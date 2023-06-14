Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.18 and a 200 day moving average of $620.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

