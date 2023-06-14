Broadcom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,569 call options.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.43. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

