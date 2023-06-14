Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $143.00

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.87 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.27.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
