Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $143.00

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.87 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.