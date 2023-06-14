Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $250.94

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

