Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $35.75

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

