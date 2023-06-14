Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 146,057 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.40 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

