Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $26.82

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

