Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $121.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.