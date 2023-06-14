Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,191.67

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.42).
Several research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.53) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.71) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($518.96). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,539.57%.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
