Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,191.67

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.53) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.71) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($518.96). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.5 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,771 ($22.16) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,044.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.10, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,539.57%.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.