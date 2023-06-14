Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $45.65

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $82,304,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.