Brokerages Set NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target at $16.50

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NeoGames stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,695,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 25.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

