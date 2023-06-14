Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $18.83

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,002. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.