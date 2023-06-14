Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $3.67

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

LEV opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 224.72 and a beta of 2.12. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

