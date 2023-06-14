Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $34.32

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

TPG stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

