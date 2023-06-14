Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

