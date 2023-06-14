Brokers Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.