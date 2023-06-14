Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.