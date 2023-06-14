BTIG Research Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $85.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHAK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

