CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 5,350.0% in May

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 5,350.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CaixaBank Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

