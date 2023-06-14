CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 5,350.0% in May

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 5,350.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
CaixaBank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
Featured Stories
