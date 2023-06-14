Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.60

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.60 and last traded at C$42.55, with a volume of 388227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cameco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

