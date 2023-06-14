Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $32.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Camtek Stock Up 0.9 %

CAMT stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

