Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.50. The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 149,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 306,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$33.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Canadian Gold

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

