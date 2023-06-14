Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The firm has a market cap of C$81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$84.25.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

