Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The firm has a market cap of C$81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$84.25.
Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources
In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
See Also
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.