Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.41

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 18755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

