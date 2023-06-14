Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.63

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 119342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

