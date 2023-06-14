Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.25) on Monday. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £193.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.43.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

