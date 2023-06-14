Capital One Financial Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $30.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.