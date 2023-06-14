Capital One Financial Weighs in on Weatherford International plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.