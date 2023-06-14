Cary Baker Sells 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25.

PI stock opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

