Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Coverage Initiated at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

CWQXF stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

