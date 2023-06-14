Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.
Catalent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
