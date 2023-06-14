Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Price Performance

Catena Media stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Get Catena Media alerts:

About Catena Media

(Get Rating)

See Also

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.