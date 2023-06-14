Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Catena Media Price Performance
Catena Media stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
About Catena Media
