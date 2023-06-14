Cathal G. Phelan Sells 1,811 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,963.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impinj Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

