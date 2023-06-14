Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVATGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 9,768.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.