Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 9,768.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Cavitation Technologies
