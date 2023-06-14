CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 3,650.0% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 3,650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

CBSC stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

