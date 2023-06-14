CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.33% of CDW worth $79,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CDW

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

