CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$153.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$139.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$142.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

