Champion Iron Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
